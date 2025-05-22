Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (LSE:0M3L) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 54.22 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 46.78 GBX to a high of 63.11 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.96% from its latest reported closing price of 48.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Zions Bancorporation, National Association is 3,761MM, an increase of 21.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zions Bancorporation, National Association. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0M3L is 0.17%, an increase of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.05% to 139,268K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,784K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,617K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 14.33% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,622K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,643K shares , representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 12.71% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 3,891K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 10.50% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 3,791K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,654K shares , representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,778K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,586K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0M3L by 5.81% over the last quarter.

