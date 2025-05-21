Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wintrust Financial (WTFC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wintrust Financial (NasdaqGS:WTFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.74% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial is $137.96/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 16.74% from its latest reported closing price of $118.17 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial is 2,594MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFC is 0.36%, an increase of 5.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 81,902K shares. The put/call ratio of WTFC is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,154K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 12.68% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,999K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 43.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,787K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,694K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFC by 14.16% over the last quarter.

Wintrust Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wintrust is a financial holding company with assets of over $43 billion. Built on the "HAVE IT ALL" model, Wintrust offers sophisticated technology and resources of a large bank while focusing on providing service-based community banking to each and every customer. Wintrust operates fifteen community bank subsidiaries, with over 180 banking locations located in the greater Chicago and southern Wisconsin market areas. Additionally, Wintrust operates various non-bank business units including business units which provide commercial and life insurance premium financing in the United States, a premium finance company operating in Canada, a company providing short-term accounts receivable financing and value-added out-sourced administrative services to the temporary staffing services industry, a business unit engaging primarily in the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market throughout the United States, and companies providing wealth management services and qualified intermediary services for tax-deferred exchanges.

