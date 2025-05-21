Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WTFCP) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WTFCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.60% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $30.13/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.37 to a high of $34.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.60% from its latest reported closing price of $25.19 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is 2,594MM, an increase of 8.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFCP is 0.41%, an increase of 23.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.31% to 2,240K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,069K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares , representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCP by 1.56% over the last quarter.

FPE - First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF holds 304K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 410K shares , representing a decrease of 34.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFCP by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Iat Reinsurance Co holds 120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 117K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCP by 40.98% over the last quarter.

