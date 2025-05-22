Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WTFCM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:WTFCM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.56% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is $29.97/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.24 to a high of $34.22. The average price target represents an increase of 19.56% from its latest reported closing price of $25.07 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock is 2,300MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WTFCM is 0.09%, an increase of 35.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.51% to 575K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 478K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 2.52% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 51K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 34.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 40.63% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 42K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 6.75% over the last quarter.

FPFD - Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GPRF - Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Preferred Stock and Hybrid Securities ETF holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing a decrease of 20.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WTFCM by 0.73% over the last quarter.

