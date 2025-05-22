Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wintrust Financial (BIT:1WTFC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wintrust Financial (BIT:1WTFC) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 946 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wintrust Financial. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1WTFC is 0.36%, an increase of 4.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 81,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,154K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,079K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTFC by 14.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,091K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,102K shares , representing a decrease of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTFC by 12.68% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,999K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,264K shares , representing an increase of 36.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTFC by 43.08% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,787K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,694K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,665K shares , representing an increase of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1WTFC by 14.16% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.