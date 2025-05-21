Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.13% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Western Alliance Bancorporation is $93.84/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 24.13% from its latest reported closing price of $75.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 3,678MM, an increase of 20.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 897 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL is 0.34%, an increase of 0.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.36% to 125,531K shares. The put/call ratio of WAL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,076K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 90.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,349K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,969K shares , representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 56.94% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,386K shares representing 4.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 58.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 34.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,605K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,540K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than $30 billion in assets, Western Alliance Bancorporation is one of the country's top-performing banking companies. The company has ranked in the top 10 on the Forbes 'Best Banks in America' list for five consecutive years, 2016-2020, and was named #1 best-performing of the 50 largest public U.S. banks for 2019 by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its primary subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, helps business clients realize their ambitions with local teams of experienced bankers who deliver superior service and a full spectrum of customized loan, deposit and treasury management capabilities. Business clients also benefit from a powerful array of specialized financial services that provide strong expertise and tailored solutions for a wide variety of industries and sectors. A national presence with a regional footprint, Western Alliance Bank operates individually branded, full-service banking divisions and has offices in key markets nationwide.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

