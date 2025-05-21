Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation - Preferred Stock (WAL.PRA) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WAL.PRA) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Alliance Bancorporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAL.PRA is 0.39%, an increase of 9.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.12% to 2,818K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL.PRA by 11.53% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 492K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 495K shares , representing a decrease of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL.PRA by 6.52% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 239K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL.PRA by 7.35% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 233K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL.PRA by 22.80% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 138K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL.PRA by 1.19% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.