Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (BMV:WAL) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Western Alliance Bancorporation (BMV:WAL) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 6,076K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,736K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 90.80% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,349K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,969K shares , representing a decrease of 11.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 56.94% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,386K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,815K shares , representing an increase of 58.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 34.79% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,605K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,578K shares , representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 0.63% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,540K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,410K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WAL by 3.70% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.