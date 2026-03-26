Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wells Fargo (WFC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 26, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.37% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Wells Fargo is $103.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.30 to a high of $118.65. The average price target represents an increase of 29.37% from its latest reported closing price of $80.26 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Wells Fargo is 86,758MM, an increase of 8.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,184 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wells Fargo. This is an decrease of 705 owner(s) or 18.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFC is 0.47%, an increase of 26.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.13% to 2,497,141K shares. The put/call ratio of WFC is 1.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 130,851K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145,184K shares , representing a decrease of 10.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 72,410K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82,414K shares , representing a decrease of 13.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 72,383K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,602K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 43.60% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 51,281K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,931K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFC by 14.33% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 48,418K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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