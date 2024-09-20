Jefferies Initiates Coverage of WEC Energy Group (WEC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.91% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is $92.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.30 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.91% from its latest reported closing price of $93.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is 9,271MM, an increase of 7.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,775 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEC is 0.25%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 273,749K shares. The put/call ratio of WEC is 1.85, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,977K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,106K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,948K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,847K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 51.31% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,804K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 68.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,979K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEC by 76.17% over the last quarter.

WEC Energy Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

WEC Energy Group, based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest. WEC Energy Group is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

