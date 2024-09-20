Jefferies Initiates Coverage of WEC Energy Group (LSE:0LSL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of WEC Energy Group (LSE:0LSL) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.31% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for WEC Energy Group is 92.63 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 80.04 GBX to a high of 107.81 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.31% from its latest reported closing price of 93.86 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for WEC Energy Group is 9,860MM, an increase of 14.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,775 funds or institutions reporting positions in WEC Energy Group. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 2.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LSL is 0.25%, an increase of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 273,749K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,977K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,928K shares , representing an increase of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSL by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,106K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,948K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSL by 7.76% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,847K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,630K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSL by 51.31% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 7,804K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,066K shares , representing a decrease of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSL by 68.90% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 6,979K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,559K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LSL by 76.17% over the last quarter.

