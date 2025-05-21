Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Webster Financial (WBS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.23% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Webster Financial is $63.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 24.23% from its latest reported closing price of $50.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Webster Financial is 2,702MM, an increase of 13.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 972 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS is 0.28%, an increase of 0.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.75% to 181,833K shares. The put/call ratio of WBS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,564K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,359K shares , representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 18.13% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,339K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,455K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 14.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,049K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,896K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 90.90% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,598K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,556K shares , representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 50.77% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,366K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,292K shares , representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS by 17.73% over the last quarter.

Webster Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $32.6 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 155 banking centers and 297 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender.

