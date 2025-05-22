Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WBS.PRG) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WBS.PRG) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS.PRG is 0.11%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.65% to 685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS.PRG by 3.69% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 60K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 37K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SEATX - STET TAX-ADVANTAGED INCOME FUND - CLASS F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 34K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund holds 14K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

