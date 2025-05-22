Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (WBS.PRF) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:WBS.PRF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Webster Financial Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBS.PRF is 0.04%, an increase of 11.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 1,068K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 576K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS.PRF by 8.78% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 245K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WBS.PRF by 0.27% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 195K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SEATX - STET TAX-ADVANTAGED INCOME FUND - CLASS F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 43K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares , representing an increase of 27.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBS.PRF by 20.90% over the last quarter.

