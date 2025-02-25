Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Wave Life Sciences (WVE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Wave Life Sciences (NasdaqGM:WVE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.96% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wave Life Sciences is $23.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 119.96% from its latest reported closing price of $10.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wave Life Sciences is 102MM, an increase of 90.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wave Life Sciences. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 17.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WVE is 0.34%, an increase of 23.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 141,510K shares. The put/call ratio of WVE is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 18,202K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 9,622K shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,703K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 48.15% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 8,261K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,048K shares , representing a decrease of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,712K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing an increase of 12.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 66.14% over the last quarter.

M28 Capital Management holds 5,665K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares , representing a decrease of 8.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WVE by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Wave Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company's proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.