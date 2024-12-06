Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Walt Disney (SNSE:DISCL) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Walt Disney (SNSE:DISCL) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walt Disney. This is an decrease of 76 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISCL is 0.28%, an increase of 43.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.16% to 1,392,487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 57,488K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISCL by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 47,500K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,790K shares , representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISCL by 9.49% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 37,672K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,279K shares , representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISCL by 51.41% over the last quarter.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 30,113K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,764K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISCL by 41.49% over the last quarter.

FXAIX - Fidelity 500 Index Fund holds 22,460K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,330K shares , representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISCL by 19.29% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.