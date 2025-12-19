Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Walker & Dunlop (WD) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.82% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Walker & Dunlop is $94.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 52.82% from its latest reported closing price of $61.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Walker & Dunlop is 1,767MM, an increase of 52.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Walker & Dunlop. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WD is 0.14%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.64% to 37,344K shares. The put/call ratio of WD is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,923K shares representing 5.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,987K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 20.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,540K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,559K shares , representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WD by 9.16% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,278K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,268K shares , representing an increase of 0.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WD by 15.72% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,198K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,085K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WD by 26.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,047K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WD by 23.00% over the last quarter.

