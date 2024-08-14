Jefferies Initiates Coverage of VSE (VSEC) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of VSE (NasdaqGS:VSEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.06% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for VSE is $101.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $106.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.06% from its latest reported closing price of $83.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for VSE is 1,165MM, an increase of 19.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in VSE. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 5.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSEC is 0.30%, an increase of 47.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.88% to 18,310K shares. The put/call ratio of VSEC is 4.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,535K shares representing 8.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,020K shares , representing an increase of 33.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 61.05% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,364K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing a decrease of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 7.59% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 1,137K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 23.00% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 954K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company.

Jennison Associates holds 794K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 561K shares , representing an increase of 29.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSEC by 20.42% over the last quarter.

VSE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VSE is a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and repair services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets. Core services include maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, parts distribution, supply chain management and logistics, engineering support, and consulting and training services for global commercial, federal, military and defense customers. VSE also provides information technology and energy consulting services.

