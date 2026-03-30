Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Vor Biopharma (VOR) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Vor Biopharma (NasdaqGS:VOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 163.65% Upside

As of March 27, 2026, the average one-year price target for Vor Biopharma is $38.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 163.65% from its latest reported closing price of $14.48 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Vor Biopharma is 19MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vor Biopharma. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOR is 0.41%, an increase of 117.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 460.99% to 25,530K shares. The put/call ratio of VOR is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 5,405K shares representing 13.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,982K shares , representing an increase of 63.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 39.36% over the last quarter.

Fcpm Iii Services B.v. holds 3,617K shares representing 8.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares , representing an increase of 89.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 25.27% over the last quarter.

Frazier Life Sciences Management holds 2,544K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company.

VR Adviser holds 1,944K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing an increase of 74.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOR by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 1,750K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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