Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Vistra (LSE:0A8O) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Vistra (LSE:0A8O) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistra. This is an increase of 408 owner(s) or 29.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A8O is 0.48%, an increase of 2.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.21% to 367,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,999K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,261K shares , representing a decrease of 2.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 17.25% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 10,464K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,203K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 66.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,383K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,367K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,278K shares , representing an increase of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 18.98% over the last quarter.

COWZ - Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 7,522K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,769K shares , representing an increase of 23.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A8O by 102.50% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.