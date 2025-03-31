Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Viking Holdings (VIK) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Viking Holdings (NYSE:VIK) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.18% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Viking Holdings is $52.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $58.80. The average price target represents an increase of 32.18% from its latest reported closing price of $39.74 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viking Holdings is 5,138MM, a decrease of 3.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viking Holdings. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 35.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIK is 0.48%, an increase of 23.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.09% to 211,947K shares. The put/call ratio of VIK is 0.83, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 45,332K shares representing 14.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,509K shares , representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 32,858K shares representing 10.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,611K shares , representing a decrease of 11.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 7.28% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 17,280K shares representing 5.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,622K shares , representing an increase of 21.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 77.20% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 12,086K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,593K shares , representing an increase of 20.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 57.38% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,299K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,332K shares , representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VIK by 28.68% over the last quarter.

