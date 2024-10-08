Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Vertiv Holdings (VRT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 7, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.55% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Vertiv Holdings is $106.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $92.24 to a high of $136.53. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.55% from its latest reported closing price of $106.73 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Vertiv Holdings is 6,373MM, a decrease of 11.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertiv Holdings. This is an increase of 272 owner(s) or 19.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRT is 0.51%, an increase of 22.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.62% to 368,861K shares. The put/call ratio of VRT is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 16,434K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,616K shares , representing an increase of 84.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 1.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,265K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,419K shares , representing a decrease of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Coatue Management holds 9,043K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,245K shares , representing a decrease of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 63.10% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,621K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,017K shares , representing an increase of 7.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 12.23% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,618K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,940K shares , representing an increase of 48.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VRT by 111.56% over the last quarter.

Vertiv Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertiv brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. As Architects of Continuity™, Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 20,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.