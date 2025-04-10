Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Verastem (VSTM) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Verastem (NasdaqCM:VSTM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 148.38% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Verastem is $13.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 148.38% from its latest reported closing price of $5.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Verastem is 68MM, an increase of 580.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 15.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSTM is 0.09%, an increase of 144.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.61% to 35,766K shares. The put/call ratio of VSTM is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,946K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,753K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,862K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,665K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,184K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing a decrease of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSTM by 8.38% over the last quarter.

Verastem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verastem Oncology is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. The company's pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibition.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.