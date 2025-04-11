Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Verastem (LSE:0LOV) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Verastem (LSE:0LOV) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verastem. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 15.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LOV is 0.09%, an increase of 144.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 26.61% to 35,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 3,946K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,753K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LOV by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,862K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 2,665K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,184K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,828K shares , representing a decrease of 29.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LOV by 8.38% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

