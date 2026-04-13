Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Veracyte (VCYT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Veracyte (NasdaqGM:VCYT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 52.64% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Veracyte is $49.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $61.95. The average price target represents an increase of 52.64% from its latest reported closing price of $32.44 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Veracyte is 422MM, a decrease of 18.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 335 funds or institutions reporting positions in Veracyte. This is an decrease of 268 owner(s) or 44.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCYT is 0.09%, an increase of 49.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.96% to 85,971K shares. The put/call ratio of VCYT is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 6,263K shares representing 7.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,370K shares , representing a decrease of 17.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 9.98% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 3,888K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,466K shares , representing a decrease of 14.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 19.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,036K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,373K shares , representing a decrease of 65.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 25.82% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,901K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares , representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 36.45% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,561K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,546K shares , representing a decrease of 63.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCYT by 10.88% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.