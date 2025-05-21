Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Valley National Bancorp (NasdaqGS:VLY) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.77% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is $10.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 17.77% from its latest reported closing price of $9.04 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is 2,452MM, an increase of 61.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 730 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.14%, an increase of 1.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.43% to 504,918K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 1.55, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 16,283K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,634K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,790K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,059K shares , representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 86.73% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,411K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,372K shares , representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,774K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,865K shares , representing an increase of 6.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 5.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 12,746K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,233K shares , representing an increase of 11.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

