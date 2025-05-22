Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (VLYPP) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:VLYPP) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.57% Upside

As of May 8, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $29.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.88 to a high of $32.35. The average price target represents an increase of 19.57% from its latest reported closing price of $24.94 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 2,452MM, an increase of 61.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLYPP is 0.37%, an increase of 5.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.09% to 1,706K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 1,114K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,047K shares , representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPP by 4.18% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 428K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 460K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPP by 3.07% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 47K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 34.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPP by 45.40% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund holds 45K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 39K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 38K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPP by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.