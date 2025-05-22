Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (VLYPO) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:VLYPO) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.21% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $29.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.78 to a high of $32.24. The average price target represents an increase of 18.21% from its latest reported closing price of $25.14 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is 2,452MM, an increase of 61.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLYPO is 0.33%, an increase of 33.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.99% to 877K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 372K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 393K shares , representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 1.13% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 177K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 18.05% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 162K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 41K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares , representing an increase of 34.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPO by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund holds 38K shares. No change in the last quarter.

