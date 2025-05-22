Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (VLYPN) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock (NasdaqGS:VLYPN) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.48% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock is $30.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.14 to a high of $32.66. The average price target represents an increase of 20.48% from its latest reported closing price of $24.99 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLYPN is 0.28%, an increase of 14.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 1,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 888K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares , representing a decrease of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 10.92% over the last quarter.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 568K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 3.52% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 245K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 53K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLYPN by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund holds 36K shares. No change in the last quarter.

