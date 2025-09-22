Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Unisys (UIS) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.53% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Unisys is $7.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 94.53% from its latest reported closing price of $4.02 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Unisys is 2,102MM, an increase of 7.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unisys. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UIS is 0.06%, an increase of 33.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 71,591K shares. The put/call ratio of UIS is 1.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Needham Investment Management holds 5,530K shares representing 7.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,560K shares , representing a decrease of 0.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 16.46% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 5,097K shares representing 7.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,095K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 52.94% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 4,538K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,568K shares , representing a decrease of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 21.41% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 2,116K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,832K shares , representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UIS by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,073K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

