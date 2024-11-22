Jefferies Initiates Coverage of UGI (UGI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of UGI (NYSE:UGI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.27% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for UGI is $32.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 13.27% from its latest reported closing price of $28.52 / share.

The projected annual revenue for UGI is 8,174MM, an increase of 10.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 978 funds or institutions reporting positions in UGI. This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 6.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UGI is 0.18%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.34% to 224,873K shares. The put/call ratio of UGI is 3.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 27,964K shares representing 13.03% ownership of the company.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,114K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,362K shares , representing an increase of 24.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 32.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,684K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,594K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 8.02% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,520K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 4.53% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,401K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UGI by 1.08% over the last quarter.

UGI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

