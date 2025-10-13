Jefferies Initiates Coverage of TransMedics Group (TMDX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of TransMedics Group (NasdaqGM:TMDX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.28% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for TransMedics Group is $149.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.28% from its latest reported closing price of $107.29 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TransMedics Group is 238MM, a decrease of 55.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransMedics Group. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 10.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TMDX is 0.25%, an increase of 41.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.88% to 47,245K shares. The put/call ratio of TMDX is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,015K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares , representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 91.89% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 1,056K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,226K shares , representing a decrease of 16.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 54.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,029K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 81.99% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 956K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares , representing a decrease of 225.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 51.66% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 952K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,116K shares , representing a decrease of 17.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TMDX by 87.44% over the last quarter.

