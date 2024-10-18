Jefferies Initiates Coverage of TPI Composites (TPIC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of TPI Composites (NasdaqGM:TPIC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.39% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for TPI Composites is $5.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.74 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 25.39% from its latest reported closing price of $4.23 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for TPI Composites is 2,158MM, an increase of 67.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in TPI Composites. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 4.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPIC is 0.08%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 33,122K shares. The put/call ratio of TPIC is 2.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,601K shares representing 9.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,769K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,692K shares , representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 87.57% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 1,730K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,585K shares , representing a decrease of 107.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 28.57% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,242K shares , representing an increase of 15.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPIC by 58.47% over the last quarter.

Brightline Capital Management holds 1,450K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company.

TPI Composites Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long-term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories in the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.