Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Texas Capital Bancshares (NasdaqGS:TCBI) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.10% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Texas Capital Bancshares is $79.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.10% from its latest reported closing price of $75.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Texas Capital Bancshares is 1,276MM, an increase of 43.13%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in Texas Capital Bancshares. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TCBI is 0.23%, an increase of 8.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 58,288K shares. The put/call ratio of TCBI is 4.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,332K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,306K shares , representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 3.27% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 2,112K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 928K shares , representing an increase of 56.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 109.47% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,496K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 8.90% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 1,492K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 5.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,434K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TCBI by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc., a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, is the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, a commercial bank that delivers highly personalized financial services to businesses and entrepreneurs. Headquartered in Dallas, the bank has full-service locations in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Member FDIC.

