Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Tenable Holdings (LSE:0ZC0) with a Hold recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 608 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ZC0 is 0.33%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 125,813K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mackenzie Financial holds 4,192K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,721K shares , representing an increase of 11.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 2.42% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,819K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,467K shares , representing an increase of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 82.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,814K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,660K shares , representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 10.66% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,539K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing an increase of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 8.45% over the last quarter.

FSCSX - Software and IT Services Portfolio holds 3,378K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares , representing an increase of 8.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ZC0 by 13.54% over the last quarter.

