Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Tempus AI (TEM) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2026, Jefferies initiated coverage of Tempus AI (NasdaqGS:TEM) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.31% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Tempus AI is $81.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 76.31% from its latest reported closing price of $45.97 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Tempus AI is 1,591MM, an increase of 25.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tempus AI. This is an decrease of 147 owner(s) or 24.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEM is 0.13%, an increase of 39.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.23% to 100,980K shares. The put/call ratio of TEM is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,741K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,692K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 25.98% over the last quarter.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,558K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,176K shares , representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 14.08% over the last quarter.

Catalytic Wealth RIA holds 6,762K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 5,405K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,910K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,929K shares , representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEM by 23.64% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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