Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Tango Therapeutics (TNGX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 17, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Tango Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:TNGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.01% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Tango Therapeutics is $15.15/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 54.01% from its latest reported closing price of $9.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Tango Therapeutics is 27MM, a decrease of 28.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 284 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tango Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 7.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNGX is 0.40%, an increase of 9.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.97% to 99,904K shares. The put/call ratio of TNGX is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Trv Gp Iv holds 19,201K shares representing 17.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,364K shares , representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNGX by 5.14% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 13,331K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boxer Capital holds 8,199K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 5,534K shares representing 5.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 5,277K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tango Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The Company discovers and develops drugs and medicines for the treatment of patients. Tango Therapeutics serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

