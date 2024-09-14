Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Talen Energy (TLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Talen Energy (NasdaqGS:TLN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Talen Energy. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 45.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLN is 0.80%, an increase of 99.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 110.75% to 9,136K shares. The put/call ratio of TLN is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,364K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing an increase of 58.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 191.38% over the last quarter.

Reaves W H holds 1,245K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares , representing an increase of 29.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 139.65% over the last quarter.

AHITX - AMERICAN HIGH INCOME TRUST holds 1,065K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 448K shares , representing an increase of 57.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 173.92% over the last quarter.

Reaves Utility Income Fund holds 873K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares , representing an increase of 77.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLN by 553.97% over the last quarter.

Two Seas Capital holds 466K shares.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.