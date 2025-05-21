Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Synovus Financial (SNV) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.35% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synovus Financial is $55.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 14.35% from its latest reported closing price of $48.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synovus Financial is 2,592MM, an increase of 34.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synovus Financial. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 3.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNV is 0.21%, an increase of 4.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 140,362K shares. The put/call ratio of SNV is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,577K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 87.12% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial holds 5,331K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,344K shares , representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 48.78% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,598K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,501K shares , representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 13.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,198K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,305K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 10.71% over the last quarter.

SCHD - Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF holds 3,793K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,722K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNV by 10.44% over the last quarter.

Synovus Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $53 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 289 branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's 'Most Reputable Banks' by American Banker and the Reputation Institute.

