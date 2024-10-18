Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sun Communities (SUI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 17, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.71% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sun Communities is $145.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $121.20 to a high of $165.90. The average price target represents an increase of 5.71% from its latest reported closing price of $137.58 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sun Communities is 3,304MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,049 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.47%, an increase of 6.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.85% to 144,621K shares. The put/call ratio of SUI is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 11,378K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,445K shares , representing an increase of 8.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 2.12% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,668K shares representing 5.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dodge & Cox holds 5,577K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,419K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.35% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,983K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,082K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 0.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,941K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,915K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 8.40% over the last quarter.

Sun Communities Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of December 31, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 552 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 188,000 developed sites in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

