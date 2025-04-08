Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sun Communities (BMV:SUI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 8, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sun Communities (BMV:SUI) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 975 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sun Communities. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUI is 0.52%, an increase of 2.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.68% to 112,402K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 16,373K shares representing 12.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,562K shares , representing an increase of 23.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 26.23% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 9,606K shares representing 7.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,961K shares , representing an increase of 37.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 50.88% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,228K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 7,010K shares representing 5.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,262K shares , representing an increase of 39.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 55.13% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,550K shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,638K shares , representing an increase of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUI by 9.02% over the last quarter.

