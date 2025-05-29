Jefferies Initiates Coverage of STERIS (STE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of STERIS (NYSE:STE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.27% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for STERIS is $257.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $232.30 to a high of $278.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.27% from its latest reported closing price of $244.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for STERIS is 5,712MM, an increase of 4.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,475 funds or institutions reporting positions in STERIS. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 1.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STE is 0.30%, an increase of 3.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 110,987K shares. The put/call ratio of STE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 5,439K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,987K shares , representing an increase of 8.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STE by 80.90% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 4,505K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,497K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 19.05% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 3,355K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,184K shares , representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 34.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,098K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,729K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,673K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STE by 14.95% over the last quarter.

Steris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

STERIS’s MISSION IS TO HELP OUR CUSTOMERS CREATE A HEALTHIER AND SAFER WORLD by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe by providing innovative healthcare and life science product and service solutions around the globe.

