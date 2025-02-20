Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (WBAG:SWK) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 19, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of Stanley Black & Decker (WBAG:SWK) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,425 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stanley Black & Decker. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWK is 0.20%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.36% to 166,042K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,414K shares representing 11.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,167K shares , representing an increase of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 64.01% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 5,485K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,422K shares , representing an increase of 55.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 63.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,894K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,886K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 29.70% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,139K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,376K shares , representing an increase of 18.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 92.26% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,032K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,949K shares , representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWK by 29.53% over the last quarter.

