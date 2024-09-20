Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Southern (LSE:0L8A) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Southern (LSE:0L8A) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.52% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southern is 88.03 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 71.73 GBX to a high of 100.82 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.52% from its latest reported closing price of 88.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern is 27,890MM, an increase of 6.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,716 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0L8A is 0.39%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 866,536K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 39,919K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,167K shares , representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 78.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,579K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,281K shares , representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 28,823K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,995K shares , representing an increase of 16.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 32.07% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,064K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,484K shares , representing an increase of 2.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 25,862K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,316K shares , representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0L8A by 83.22% over the last quarter.

