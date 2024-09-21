Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJE) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (BOIN:SOJE) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.88% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $21.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.36 to a high of $24.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.88% from its latest reported closing price of $21.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 27,601MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJE is 0.41%, an increase of 5.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 6,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,860K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,926K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 2.39% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,243K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,271K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 1.66% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 1,219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,077K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 591K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 2.22% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 344K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJE by 0.66% over the last quarter.

