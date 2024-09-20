Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (SOJC) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 19, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Southern Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:SOJC) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.48% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is $25.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.40 to a high of $28.68. The average price target represents an increase of 0.48% from its latest reported closing price of $24.92 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Southern Company - Corporate Bond is 27,601MM, an increase of 5.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southern Company - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOJC is 0.33%, an increase of 0.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.08% to 4,686K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,733K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 0.02% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares , representing a decrease of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 4.73% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 731K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 646K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 6.75% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 553K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 353K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 364K shares , representing a decrease of 2.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOJC by 4.02% over the last quarter.

