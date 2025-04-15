Jefferies Initiates Coverage of SiriusPoint (SPNT) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiriusPoint. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNT is 0.14%, an increase of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.00% to 123,550K shares. The put/call ratio of SPNT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,694K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,856K shares , representing an increase of 7.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 81.85% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 7,888K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,988K shares , representing an increase of 11.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 30.74% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,300K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,350K shares , representing an increase of 15.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 33.14% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,946K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,213K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 7.64% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,500K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,000K shares , representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT by 31.00% over the last quarter.

SiriusPoint Ltd. is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint's operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch.

