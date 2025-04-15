Jefferies Initiates Coverage of SiriusPoint - Preferred Stock (SPNT.PRB) with Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2025, Jefferies initiated coverage of SiriusPoint - Preferred Stock (NYSE:SPNT.PRB) with a Hold recommendation.

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in SiriusPoint - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNT.PRB is 0.85%, an increase of 66.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 65.27% to 86K shares.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 86K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 4.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPNT.PRB by 1.74% over the last quarter.

