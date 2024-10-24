Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sempra (WBAG:SREN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sempra (WBAG:SREN) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SREN is 0.41%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.22% to 693,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 54,094K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,196K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,773K shares , representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 80.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,995K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,796K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 4.00% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,240K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,243K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SREN by 2.64% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.