Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Sempra (SRE) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 24, 2024, Jefferies initiated coverage of Sempra (NYSE:SRE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.80% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Sempra is $91.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $84.84 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 6.80% from its latest reported closing price of $85.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sempra is 15,192MM, an increase of 12.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,856 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sempra. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRE is 0.41%, an increase of 3.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 693,755K shares. The put/call ratio of SRE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 54,094K shares representing 8.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52,487K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 34,196K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,773K shares , representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 80.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,995K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,796K shares , representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 4.00% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 19,240K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 4.35% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,243K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,862K shares , representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRE by 2.64% over the last quarter.

Sempra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sempra Energy's mission is to be North America's premier energy infrastructure company. With more than $60 billion in total assets at the end of 2019, the San Diego-based company is the utility holding company with the largest U.S. customer base. The Sempra Energy companies' more than 18,000 employees deliver energy with purpose to over 35 million consumers. The company is focused on the most attractive markets in North America, including California, Texas, Mexico and the LNG export market. Sempra Energy has been consistently recognized for its leadership in sustainability, and diversity and inclusion, and is a member of the S&P 500 Utilities Index and the Dow Jones Utility Index. The company was also named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" for 2020 by Fortune Magazine.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.